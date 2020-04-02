App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 08:06 PM IST

As world battles COVID-19, here are five other events of global shake-ups

A look at other world-changing events from the 20th century.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic has upended our way of life as it is the biggest crisis of its king in living memory. As the crisis unfurls, take a look at the five events of modern history that changed the work. (Image: Reuters)
The coronavirus pandemic has become a sort of upheaval not witnessed in many years. Here we take a look at the five events of modern history that had a massive impact across the world. (Image: Reuters)

1 | The Versailles Peace Conference, 1919-20 (Image: News18 Creative)
1 | The Versailles Peace Conference, 1919-20 (Image: News18 Creative)

2 | The Great Depression, 1929-33 (Image: News18 Creative)
2 | The Great Depression, 1929-33 (Image: News18 Creative)

3 | The Battle of Stalingrad, Aug 1942-Feb 1943 (Image: News18 Creative)
3 | The Battle of Stalingrad, August 1942-February 1943 (Image: News18 Creative)

4 | Fall of the Berlin Wall, Nov 1991 (Image: News18 Creative)
4 | Fall of the Berlin Wall, November 1991 (Image: News18 Creative)

5 | The 9/11 attacks, Sept 11, 2001 (Image: News18 Creative)
5 | The 9/11 attacks, September 11, 2001 (Image: News18 Creative)

The coronavirus crisis is still unfolding at a pace around the world. It is difficult to predict how the world will change after the pandemic. Everything depends on how government and its people respond to the outbreak and its grim economic aftermath. (Image: News18 Creative)
The coronavirus crisis is still unfolding at a pace around the world. It is difficult to predict how the world will change after the pandemic. Everything depends on how government and its people respond to the outbreak and its grim economic aftermath. (Image: News18 Creative)

