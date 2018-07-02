As US-based toy store chain shuts down, mystery buyer purchases toys worth $1 mn

As the employees of a Raleigh-based store of the 70-year-old US toy company Toys-R-Us prepared to open shop for the last day of business, they never expected they will clock $1 million in sales by the end of the day, especially as the whole chain has filed for bankruptcy.

A secret buyer purchased all the remaining toys to donate them for $1 million.

An employee at the Raleigh location of Toys-R-Us confirmed in a report by CBS 17 that the stores will not open on Friday - the last day of business - since all the remaining toys were sold and the employees would be busy boxing the toys and loading them in trucks.

In 2017, Toys-R-Us had filed for bankruptcy since it was unable to turn itself around financially. The liquidation process had started in March this year.

Many customers who had reached the stores for last-minute bargain deals, were in for a surprise since the stores were closed. They were disappointed but also happy that someone had purchased the toys for donation.

A customer was quoted as saying, “Maybe, it’s Bill Gates,” who also speculated that probably Amazon was the mystery buyer who would eventually donate the toys to charity. The employees have not revealed the name of the buyer yet.

If it is a secret Santa, as touted by most customers, we will have to wait until December to find out the identity of the buyer. The closure of Toys-R-Us has left people with a lot of nostalgia and thousands of workers unemployed.