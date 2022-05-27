As U.N. Rights Chief Visits China, Some Fear She’ll Become Part of the Spin

The news was given prime placement in Chinese state media: The United Nations’ human rights chief, on her long-awaited visit to the country, had spoken with China’s leader, Xi Jinping. An article plastered across the website of Xinhua, the state news agency, relayed Xi’s declaration that the Chinese people were enjoying “unprecedented” rights. Then the article quoted the U.N. official, Michelle Bachelet.

“I admire China’s efforts and achievements in eradicating poverty, protecting human rights and realizing economic and social development,” she said, according to Xinhua.

But within hours, Bachelet’s office issued a rebuttal. It pointed to “her actual opening remarks,” which made no mention of admiring China’s record on rights.

It was a stark illustration of the narrative battle over the visit by Bachelet, the first U.N. high commissioner for human rights to visit China since 2005. When Bachelet first proposed visiting, she described it as a chance to independently examine China’s rights landscape, especially in the far western Xinjiang region, where scholars and human rights groups say 1 million or more Uyghurs, Kazakhs and members of other predominately Muslim groups have been held in indoctrination camps.

But as the trip unfolded this week, it instead became fresh material for China’s propaganda about the region.

The government, before agreeing to allow Bachelet’s tour, which includes Xinjiang, insisted that the visit be “friendly.” Chinese officials have threatened Uyghurs overseas who asked Bachelet to seek information about their relatives. Even Bachelet has privately acknowledged the challenge of securing meetings free from official surveillance.

What Bachelet is able to see, and what she says about it, could have major implications for attempts to hold China accountable for its alleged abuses. Critics say a highly choreographed tour would only lend legitimacy to the government’s denials of wrongdoing in Xinjiang.

“This visit is already being used by China as propaganda to conceal its ongoing, heinous crimes,” said Mehmet Tohti, executive director of the Ottawa-based Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project.

In recent years, Chinese authorities have vastly expanded the police presence in Xinjiang, destroyed mosques and rounded up religious leaders and intellectuals. Residents have been enlisted in work programs that experts say can amount to forced labor. The United States has labeled the repression as genocide. Chinese officials have denied the accusations, saying their sweeping campaign in Xinjiang is aimed at guiding Uyghurs and other minorities away from religious extremism.

On Tuesday, a consortium of media outlets, including the BBC, reported on an extensive cache of internal Chinese police files that further detailed the extent of the repression in Xinjiang. The documents, obtained by the scholar Adrian Zenz, include orders for guards to shoot to kill escapees who refuse to stop, as well as a speech by a top security official, delivered in a closed meeting, that cited orders from Xi to expand detention facilities.

Thousands of photographs in the cache show some of those who have been held in the mass detention program. The youngest photographed detainee is 15, the oldest 73. One woman’s eyes well with tears, another indication that the camps are much more coercive than the vocational training programs the authorities have portrayed them as being.

A Chinese government spokesman dismissed the materials as “anti-China forces’ smearing.” Bachelet, who is not being accompanied by reporters on her trip, did not immediately address the new evidence.

Bachelet had requested access to China since taking office in 2018, citing the “deeply disturbing” allegations of abuses against Uyghurs. But Chinese officials refused any visit that was framed as an investigation. In December, a spokesman for Bachelet’s office said that although talks had stalled, a separate report on conditions in Xinjiang, also years in the making, would be published within weeks; he added that the office had “identified patterns of arbitrary detention and ill-treatment.”

But the report was not released. Then, in March, Bachelet’s office unexpectedly announced that she had secured a visit for May.

Her office did not disclose the terms of the trip, which ends Saturday, including who she would meet and under what circumstances. Even the exact dates were not announced until three days before her arrival.

In the absence of information, competing narratives about the trip have emerged. Uyghurs overseas, Western governments and human rights groups have warned that Bachelet risks becoming a tool for Beijing’s efforts to whitewash its crackdown.

China has portrayed the trip as a chance for Bachelet to view Xinjiang unencumbered by Western biases, and to see the success of its efforts to promote the region’s economy while preventing terrorism and religious extremism.

Xu Guixiang, the spokesman for Xinjiang’s regional government, dismissed the allegations of genocide, forced labor, and internment camps. “If they want to see these things, they should go to the U.S.,” he said at a news conference.

Bachelet herself has revealed little. On the first day of her visit, she hosted a call with representatives from dozens of countries, including many Beijing-based diplomats. Several people raised concerns about her degree of access, according to three people on the call, who asked for anonymity to discuss the private conversation.

Bachelet reassured participants that she could read between the lines of what she saw, the people said. She said she had arranged some meetings independently of the government, though she did not elaborate, citing safety concerns. And she said she would visit a detention center, though she did not say whether that had been arranged by the government.

Bachelet’s few public comments have been largely nonconfrontational. Her opening remarks to Xi, as shared by her office, did not raise concerns about China’s rights record. When the official United Nations account on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, shared news of her visit, it quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying Bachelet would see a “Xinjiang region where peace and stability are maintained, and people of all ethnicities live in harmony.”

When Bachelet’s office clarified her comments to Xi, it did not specify that it was contradicting Xinhua, citing only “widely reported remarks.”

