As Twitter deletes fake accounts, Trump says include New York Times and Washington Post as well

During the ongoing purge of fake and suspicious accounts by Twitter, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday his two suggestions for account deletion: The New York Times and The Washington Post.



Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace. Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist - They will both be out of business in 7 years!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

In the tweet, which was a response to a report in The Washington Post, about the social media giant's efforts, Trump said The New York Times was 'failing' and that The Washington Post was a 'propaganda machine for Amazon.'

Trump's latest tweet is a reminder of his sustained attack on the media for constantly criticising him and his work.

He has chased after both the Times and the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post multiple times in the past for allegedly spreading fake news about him.

The Washington Post's report says that Twitter's reason for doing this is mainly because of political pressure from the US Congress regarding Russia using Twitter bots to spy and interfere in the 2016 Presidential election.

As per the Post's report, in recent months Twitter has deleted around a million accounts per day and, in May and June alone, it deleted more than 70 million accounts.