App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Twitter deletes fake accounts, Trump says include New York Times and Washington Post as well

The US President has gone after both the news organisations in the past, accusing them of spreading fake news about him

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

During the ongoing purge of fake and suspicious accounts by Twitter, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday his two suggestions for account deletion: The New York Times and The Washington Post.

In the tweet, which was a response to a report in The Washington Post, about the social media giant's efforts, Trump said The New York Times was 'failing' and that The Washington Post was a 'propaganda machine for Amazon.'

Trump's latest tweet is a reminder of his sustained attack on the media for constantly criticising him and his work.

He has chased after both the Times and the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post multiple times in the past for allegedly spreading fake news about him.

related news

The Washington Post's report says that Twitter's reason for doing this is mainly because of political pressure from the US Congress regarding Russia using Twitter bots to spy and interfere in the 2016 Presidential election.

As per the Post's report, in recent months Twitter has deleted around a million accounts per day and, in May and June alone, it deleted more than 70 million accounts.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 12:58 pm

tags #Donald Trump #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.