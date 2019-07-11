App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

As Fed rate cut looms, HSBC favours China shares over India

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on July 10 paved the way for the first US rate cut in a decade, pledging to "act as appropriate" to defend an economic expansion threatened by trade disputes and a global slowdown.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Analysts at HSBC have moved to endorse Chinese stocks and cooled on Indian shares, in a "less defensive" positioning ahead of a potential interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve later this month.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on July 10 paved the way for the first US rate cut in a decade, pledging to "act as appropriate" to defend an economic expansion threatened by trade disputes and a global slowdown.

HSBC had downgraded Chinese stocks in May to reflect such risks. But that view reversed along with rising expectations of a Fed cut, which would support 'cyclical' markets - those that move in sync with the business cycles.

Close

"In anticipation of Fed cuts, we believe it might be time to become gradually less defensive over the coming months," Herald van der Linde, HSBC's head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific, said in a report on July 11, which moved China to 'overweight' from 'neutral'.

related news

Meanwhile, the bank downgraded Indian shares to 'neutral' from 'overweight', citing expensive valuations, and that Indian earnings could take a greater knock from trade tensions as "expectations for earnings are much higher" than in China.

Capital inflows from index inclusion of Chinese stocks by the likes of MSCI Inc and the launch of a Nasdaq-style market - which will begin trading on July 22 - will also support the Chinese market, said HSBC.

Shanghai shares have gained 17% so far this year. But they slid about 7.6% between early May and early June as the US-China trade war re-escalated.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Business #HSBC #US Federal Reserve #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.