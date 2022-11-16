 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As Europe quits Russian gas, half of France’s nuclear plants are offline

New York Times
Nov 16, 2022

The Russia Ukraine crisis is upending the role that France has long played as Europe’s biggest producer of nuclear energy, raising questions about how much its nuclear power arsenal will be able to help bridge the continent’s looming crunch

File image of the Gravelines nuclear power plant is seen across the beach in Petit Fort Philippe, northern France, March 10, 2017. (Reuters/Pascal Rossignol)

Liz Alderman

PARIS — An army of engineers has fanned out through nuclear power plants across France in recent months, inspecting reactors for signs of wear and tear. Hundreds of expert welders have been recruited to repair problems found in cooling circuits. Stress tests are being conducted to check for safety problems.

As Europe braces for a winter without Russian gas, France is moving fast to repair a series of problems plaguing its atomic fleet. A record 26 of its 56 reactors are offline for maintenance or repairs after the worrisome discovery of cracks and corrosion in some pipes used to cool reactor cores.

The crisis is upending the role that France has long played as Europe’s biggest producer of nuclear energy, raising questions about how much its nuclear power arsenal will be able to help bridge the continent’s looming crunch.

The state-backed nuclear power operator, Électricité de France, or EDF, which runs France’s nuclear power industry, said last week that it was working on an accelerated schedule to get all but 10 reactors running again by January, adding that there were no safety risks and that regulators were monitoring every step. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has been pressing the company to improve performance before freezing weather sets in.

“We were faced with an unprecedented situation and have gotten past the worst,” Regis Clement, EDF’s deputy general manager of nuclear production, said at a briefing. “We are doing our best to play a role in the energy crisis,” he added.