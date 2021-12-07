MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

As China Evergrande teeters, Beijing steps in

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, said that officials from several state-backed institutions had joined a risk committee that will help the company to restructure itself.

New York Times
December 07, 2021 / 10:25 PM IST
Evergrande's huge real estate empire includes millions of apartments in hundreds of Chinese cities (Image: Reuters)

Evergrande's huge real estate empire includes millions of apartments in hundreds of Chinese cities (Image: Reuters)

For months, as a troubled property company called China Evergrande spooked global markets with its financial problems, Beijing sat on the sidelines.

Now, the government is taking a more hands-on role.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, said that officials from several state-backed institutions had joined a risk committee that will help the company to restructure itself. The committee, led by Evergrande’s founder, Xu Jiayin, will “play an important role in mitigating and eliminating future risks,” the company said in a filing late Monday.

The formation of a committee with an apparent government imprimatur reassured investors who had worried about the potential impact, in China and beyond, of a chaotic Evergrande collapse. Its huge real estate empire includes millions of apartments in hundreds of Chinese cities, but Evergrande also has more than $300 billion in obligations it needs to pay back — and perhaps even more off the books.

“It looks like the government will intervene in some way to avoid a large crisis,” said George Yu, an economist at Renmin University in Beijing.

Close

Related stories

Evergrande appeared to have missed payments to some of its bondholders of an affiliated company, Scenery Journey, that had been due Monday. But its shares rose in Hong Kong trading Tuesday as investors reacted to news of official backing for the company and broader measures to support an ailing property sector. Investors were also cheered by the Chinese government’s loosening of lending restrictions Monday amid signs of broader economic slowdown.

Evergrande last week said it may no longer be able to meet its financial obligations. The disclosure came against the backdrop of a worsening property market and tough operating conditions for developers. At least 11 developers have defaulted on their bond payments this year.

Investors worried that Evergrande might be next. The grace period for payments on two of its bonds worth more than a combined $82 million expired Monday. If bondholders were not made whole, it would mark the beginning of a formal default, something the company has managed to narrowly avert for several months. ClearStream, a trade-services provider, said Tuesday that it was unable to process the payments on either bond because it had not received any money.

Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Alexandra Stevenson and Cao Li

c.2021 The New York Times Company
New York Times
Tags: #China #China Evergrande #World News
first published: Dec 7, 2021 10:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.