As China Evergrande teeters, Beijing steps in

For months, as a troubled property company called China Evergrande spooked global markets with its financial problems, Beijing sat on the sidelines.

Now, the government is taking a more hands-on role.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, said that officials from several state-backed institutions had joined a risk committee that will help the company to restructure itself. The committee, led by Evergrande’s founder, Xu Jiayin, will “play an important role in mitigating and eliminating future risks,” the company said in a filing late Monday.

The formation of a committee with an apparent government imprimatur reassured investors who had worried about the potential impact, in China and beyond, of a chaotic Evergrande collapse. Its huge real estate empire includes millions of apartments in hundreds of Chinese cities, but Evergrande also has more than $300 billion in obligations it needs to pay back — and perhaps even more off the books.

“It looks like the government will intervene in some way to avoid a large crisis,” said George Yu, an economist at Renmin University in Beijing.

Evergrande appeared to have missed payments to some of its bondholders of an affiliated company, Scenery Journey, that had been due Monday. But its shares rose in Hong Kong trading Tuesday as investors reacted to news of official backing for the company and broader measures to support an ailing property sector. Investors were also cheered by the Chinese government’s loosening of lending restrictions Monday amid signs of broader economic slowdown.

Evergrande last week said it may no longer be able to meet its financial obligations. The disclosure came against the backdrop of a worsening property market and tough operating conditions for developers. At least 11 developers have defaulted on their bond payments this year.

Investors worried that Evergrande might be next. The grace period for payments on two of its bonds worth more than a combined $82 million expired Monday. If bondholders were not made whole, it would mark the beginning of a formal default, something the company has managed to narrowly avert for several months. ClearStream, a trade-services provider, said Tuesday that it was unable to process the payments on either bond because it had not received any money.

Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment.

