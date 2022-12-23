 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

As cases explode, China’s low COVID death toll convinces no one

New York Times
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST

Two weeks after China abruptly abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy, cases have soared in cities like Beijing, along with reports of people dying.

Under China's new definition of Covid deaths, only those who die of respiratory failure -- and not pre-existing conditions exacerbated by the virus -- are counted. That means many of the dead in Chongqing -- and across the country -- are no longer registered as coronavirus victims. (Image: AFP)

The hearses bearing black and yellow funeral paper flowers crept in a steady stream toward the Dongjiao crematory in eastern Beijing. Several dozen people crowded around the closed gate waiting to be let in. A man unable to get a spot in line could only watch, wondering what to do with the body of a relative who had just died of COVID-19.

The hospital could not keep the body — there were already too many in its morgue. When he called the crematory, an employee told him he had to wait a week. When he called again, nobody answered.

A country trying to mourn its dead from an explosive COVID outbreak is grappling with a system unprepared for the surge in fatalities. Two weeks after China abruptly abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy, cases have soared in cities like Beijing, along with reports of people dying.

Funeral home directors and sellers of funeral supplies describe a flood of phone calls from families needing help handling the bodies of relatives. On Chinese social media, people are sharing videos and photos of morgues crowded with bodies, as well as their own personal accounts of losing loved ones to the outbreak.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

But China’s government is painting a less dire picture. In its official statistics and propaganda reports, China has acknowledged only seven deaths from COVID in the past two weeks, and only in Beijing. The National Health Commission even reduced the country’s cumulative COVID death toll Wednesday by one, to 5,241. Officials have explained that China counts COVID deaths only if the virus was the direct cause of a respiratory failure — a definition the World Health Organization said would lead to a vast underestimate.

The ruling Communist Party may have a political incentive to downplay the toll of an epidemic it has suddenly stopped trying to control. Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, has portrayed his country’s earlier success in limiting COVID deaths as evidence of China’s superiority over the West, a claim that would be hard to maintain with numerous deaths.