App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Bitcoin surpasses $15,000 mark, here is a bit of advice for investors

Bitcoin rocketed past USD 15,000 for the first time on Thursday, in less than 24 hours after it crossed USD 14,000 mark.


Bitcoin rocketed past USD 15,000 for the first time on Thursday, less than 24 hours after it crossed the USD 14,000 mark, reported The Economic Times.

As per data available on coingecko.com, the cryptocurrency hit a 24-hour high at USD 15,340 per unit, ahead of the Bitcoin futures launch on Chicago-based CBOE scheduled on December 10.

The virtual currency has drawn the attention of scores of investors after gaining over 1400 percent year-to-date and hitting its all-time high of over USD 15,000.

Close

In pics: Bubble or not! Facts you might not know about bitcoin rally

related news

As the buzz around the digital currency, particularly claims of its promising usage and speculation of another bubble, increased in the past few months, many bitcoin investors have come forward to advice new investors.

Also read: Bitcoin blasts past $14,000, less than 24 hours after crossing $12,000

Pankaj Jain, a New York-based bitcoin investor, advised small investors not to invest more than 1 to 3 percent of their net worth in cryptocurrencies, adding that high-net worth investors should refrain from investing more than 5 to 10 percent, said the report.

Jain added that new investors should try to first understand the technology or mathematics around the virtual currency before jumping the gun.

Also Read: As bitcoin bubble talk surfaces, here's a look at other manias in history

Former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz had said on Monday that bitcoin can multiply more than four times in roughly the next 13 months.
"Bitcoin could be at USD 40,000 at the end of 2018. It easily could," Michael Novogratz said Monday on CNBC's 'Fast Money'. "Ethereum, which I think just touched USD 500 or is getting close, could be triple where it is as well."

Also Read: Believers vs doubters: Here are experts' bull and bear cases for bitcoin

Amid the increased talks around Bitcoin across the globe including in India, the Reserve Bank on Tuesday warned the public of the risks of virtual currencies (VCs).

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Dec 7, 2017 02:52 pm

tags #bitcoin #Business #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.