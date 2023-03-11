 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As banks topple, regulators face reckoning for week of mayhem

Bloomberg
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

SVB’s abrupt demise — the biggest in more than a decade — has left legions of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs in the lurch and livid.

On Monday, the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. warned a gathering of bankers in Washington about a $620 billion risk lurking in the US financial system.

By Friday, two banks had succumbed to it.

Whether US regulators saw the dangers brewing early enough and took enough action before this week’s collapse of Silvergate Capital Corp. and much larger SVB Financial Group is now teed up for a national debate.

In Washington, politicians are drawing up sides, with Biden administration officials expressing "full confidence" in regulators, even as some watchdogs race to review blueprints for handling past crises.