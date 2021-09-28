MARKET NEWS

Around 25 people taken to hospital after explosion in Gothenburg

Swedish police said on its website that it was working to evacuate people living in the area.

Reuters
September 28, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

About 25 people were taken to hospital after an explosion hit a residential building in the town of Gothenburg early on Tuesday morning, news agency TT reported.

Tags: #Gothenburg #hospital #Sweden #World News
first published: Sep 28, 2021 12:43 pm

