you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Armenia confirms first coronavirus case

Around 30 people who had been in contact with the patient had also been placed in isolation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Yerevan, Mar 1 (AFP) Armenia on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, an Armenian citizen who recently returned from Iran and who was in stable condition in hospital.

Around 30 people who had been in contact with the patient had also been placed in isolation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Neighbouring Azerbaijan registered its first case of the COVID-19 virus on Friday, a Russian who had also arrived from Iran. On Saturday, Azerbaijan suspended all flights to Iran.

Georgia also has confirmed three cases and has temporarily banned Iranian nationals from visiting, along with suspending air links with China.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world has risen to more than 87,000, including 2,990 deaths, across 64 countries and territories since it first emerged in China in December.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #Armenia #coronavirus #world

