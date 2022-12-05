 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Argentina is pressing US for exception to tap EV tax bonanza

Bloomberg
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

Brine evaporation pools at Liexs 3Q lithium mine project near Fiambala, Catamarca province, Argentina, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

The world’s fastest-growing lithium producer is lobbying hard to gain access to President Joe Biden’s new electric vehicle tax credits, despite Argentina not meeting the requirement of being a US free-trade partner. So far, it’s being rebuffed.

Designed to end China’s overwhelming dominance of the critical metals sector and passed in August, Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act has been welcomed as a landmark climate law that will boost EV manufacture and uptake in the US. But to qualify for the credits, it requires 80% of the battery metals in each vehicle to be “extracted or processed” in the US or a country with US free-trade agreement by 2027.

That rules out Argentina, which on paper looks a logical partner in Biden’s push and could help alleviate supply constraints for carmakers including Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. The South American nation has one of the largest known reserves of lithium, the biggest pipeline of new projects, and its relations with the US have improved since Biden took office.

The IRA has created a concern among Argentine officials that they’ve discussed at several levels with US counterparts, according to an Argentine official familiar with the mining secretary’s thinking. Since the law has not yet been implemented, both countries’ embassies and the Argentine foreign ministry are spearheading talks to receive an exception, the official added.

A spokeswoman from the US Commerce Secretary did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

After meeting with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo last month, Argentina’s Production Secretary Jose de Mendiguren said of the US: “We want them to incorporate us into the new law on inflation, so that we’re in the chain of suppliers of lithium products because up until now we’re not there.”