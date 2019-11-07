App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ArcelorMittal takes dimmer view of US, Europe steel demand

The Luxembourg-based company, which produces around 5% of global steel, said its core profit (EBITDA) in the third quarter was $1.06 billion, compared with the average forecast in a company poll of $930 million.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported core earnings slightly above market estimates on Thursday, but took a dimmer view of demand in its main U.S. and European markets.

The Luxembourg-based company, which produces around 5% of global steel, said its core profit (EBITDA) in the third quarter was $1.06 billion, compared with the average forecast in a company poll of $930 million.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #ArcelorMittal #Europe #steel #US #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.