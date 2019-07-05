App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

ArcelorMittal removes 30 families from area close to dam in Brazil

The company said on Thursday that there was no change in the status of the tailings dam that was idled in 2012, but decided to transfer the families after updating its evaluation of potential risk areas in the case of an accident with the structure.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Brazilian unit of steel group ArcelorMittal moved 30 families from their houses near its Serra Azul mine in the town of ItatiaiuÃ§u, Minas Gerais state, as a precautionary action after it ran a new risk evaluation of a dam close to the mine.

"After the update in the theoretical analysis of a dam burst, and adopting more conservative premises, the potentially impacted area was increased for a larger security margin," ArcelorMittal said.

Close

Several mining companies in Brazil have updated their risk analysis of structures after the deadly Vale disaster in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state, early this year when a tailings dam burst killing 246 people. There are still 24 missing.

The dam at the Serra Azul complex is the same type used by Vale in Brumadinho, the so-called upstream structure.

Companies that decide to remove families from risk areas usually place them in hotels until a solution is found.

Some of the families removed from impacted areas in an earlier disaster in Mariana, in 2015, are still living in rented houses.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 09:06 am

tags #World News

