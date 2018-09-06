ArcelorMittal reaches deal with unions over Italy's Ilva: Sources

ArcelorMittal signed a preliminary deal last year to buy Ilva, which has the largest steel-producing capacity in Europe, but the accord was thrown into doubt by Italy's new, anti-establishment government when it took office in June.
Steel giant ArcelorMittal has reached a deal with trades' unions over its planned purchase of Italy's Ilva steelmaker, ending months of uncertainty over the contested takeover, sources said on Thursday.
However Thursday's agreement with unions over staffing levels will now make it impossible for the government to block the pact.