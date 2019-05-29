App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ArcelorMittal makes deeper cuts to steel production in Europe

The company said it would reduce primary steel production at its facilities in Dunkirk, France and Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, cut steel production in its main market, Europe, for the second time this month, blaming weak demand and high imports.

The company said it would reduce primary steel production at its facilities in Dunkirk, France and Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany.

It would also cut steel output at its plant in Bremen, Germany, in the fourth quarter of the year, extending a planned blast furnace stoppage for repairs, and extend a similar scheduled stoppage in the final quarter in Asturias, Spain.

At the start of May, ArcelorMittal temporarily idled production at its facility in Krakow, Poland, reduced output in Asturias, and slowed down a planned increase of shipments from Italy.

Geert van Poelvoorde, the head of the flat products division of ArcelorMittal in Europe, said the production cuts would be reversed when market conditions improve.

When publishing its 2018 results, the company cut its forecast for demand in Europe, predicting a contraction due to weak manufacturing and declining automotive production, for which steel is a major input.

ArcelorMittal has steelmaking plants in 18 countries worldwide, with 47 percent of its steel produced in Europe.
First Published on May 29, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #ArcelorMittal #Business #Companies #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.