ArcelorMittal names Aditya Mittal as new CEO

Essar Steel case: The Supreme Court cleared ArcelorMittal's takeover of Essar Steel. The judgement is key because it is likely to help facilitate the biggest takeover of bad debts in Indian corporate history. It also ruled that the Committee of Creditors will have the final say in the resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) cannot interfere with CoC’s commercial decisions.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected fourth quarter earnings and said current chief financial officer Aditya Mittal would become chief executive, replacing his father and founder Lakshmi Mittal.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $1.73 million, almost double the year-ago figure and far higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $1.47 million.

The company said it would restart paying dividends to shareholders, with an initial $0.30 per share to be paid in June.