English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Appointment of Abdul Qadir Patel as new Pakistan Health Minister comes under sharp criticism

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member Cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay. The Cabinet includes 31 ministers and three ministers of the state.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST
    Representational Image

    Representational Image


    The appointment of Abdul Qadir Patel as Pakistan’s new Health Minister on Tuesday came under sharp criticism, with opposition party members highlighting the criminal cases against him as well as his qualification to head the crucial ministry.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member Cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay. The Cabinet includes 31 ministers and three ministers of the state.


    Qadir Patel, 53, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly, was entrusted with the portfolio of National Health Services.

    However, opposition led by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members tore into Patel’s appointment.

    “State of our new Fed Cabinet: Shazia Marri: Fake Degree case; Qadir Patel: Hawks bay land case; Khurshid Shah: on bail; Raja Pervaiz: on bail; Hina Rabbani: Electricity theft case; List is long! 100 per cent PMLN cabinet members on bail! Welcome to Purana Pakistan,” wrote former federal minister Ali Zaidi on Twitter.

    Patel, from Karachi in Sindh province, has been implicated in a terrorist facilitation case for allegedly providing treatment to members of the Lyari gangwar, MM News Pakistan reported.

    On March 29 of this year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave protective bail to Patel in a case pertaining to the treatment and facilitation of terror suspects, the news website said. Meanwhile, other PTI members pointed out the credentials of Patel’s predecessor, Faisal Sultan.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Faisal Sultan was a KEMU (King Edward Medical University Lahore) graduate, trained in Connecticut and Washington, and is an infectious disease expert. Qadir Patel has a BA degree,” wrote a Twitter user.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Abdul Qadir Patel #Pakistan #World News
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 07:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.