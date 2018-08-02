App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple working with Chinese telecom firms on ways to reduce junk messages: Report

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc is working with Chinese telecom firms on finding ways to reduce junk messages which are received through iMessage, state media reported on Thursday.

The company is exploring ways to further cut spam messages, including using advanced technology to identify junk messages and rolling out more tools to block hostile accounts, an Apple official was quoted as saying by the China News Service.

The smartphone giant has recently come under media fire in China over junk messages and unsolicited calls received by iPhone users in the country.
