Apple workers in Australia plan Christmas strike

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

The less than two-day strike by about 200 of Apple's roughly 4,000 employees in Australia comes as the U.S. tech giant faces disruptions due to worker unrest in its main iPhone plant in China.

Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are preparing to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages, union leaders and staff said, a move likely to hurt the iPhone maker's sales and services in the country.

Members of Australia's Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) are asking Apple Inc for fixed rosters, known hours of work, weekends of two consecutive days and an agreed annual wage rise.

"This Christmas strike is a way for our members to take back their time with family and friends while management continues to refuse to give workers the most basic minimum rostering rights," RAFFWU secretary Josh Cullinan told Reuters, adding management would be notified on Monday of the intention to strike.

Efforts to get management to the bargaining table immediately failed earlier this week, with Apple refusing to meet until February, he said.

Striking workers would walk out of Apple's retail outlets at 3 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Dec. 23 and stay away throughout Christmas Eve, usually a peak time for sales of Apple iPhones, watches and other products.