Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple under investigation for unfair competition in Russia

It said Apple had released an updated version of its own app, Screen Time, which had similar functions to the Kaspersky programme.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple is under investigation in Russia following a complaint from cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab and may be abusing its dominant position in smartphone apps, Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on August 8.

Watchdog FAS said it was investigating why a new version of Kaspersky Lab's Safe Kids application had not been updated on the Apple operating system, resulting in a significant loss in functionality for the app.

It said Apple had released an updated version of its own app, Screen Time, which had similar functions to the Kaspersky programme.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Apple #Companies #world

