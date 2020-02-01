Apple to shut down all official stores in Chinese mainland due to virus outbreak

Apple did not immediately respond to further request for comment.
Apple Inc on Saturday said it has decided to shut down all of its official stores in mainland China until February 9., as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.Apple did not immediately respond to further request for comment.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:56 pm