Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

World
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple to shut down all official stores in Chinese mainland due to virus outbreak

Apple did not immediately respond to further request for comment.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc on Saturday said it has decided to shut down all of its official stores in mainland China until February 9., as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.

Apple did not immediately respond to further request for comment.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Apple #China #coronavirus #World News

