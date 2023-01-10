 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Apple to replace key Broadcom chip with in-house design

Reuters
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

The iPhone maker has been working to limit its reliance on other chipmakers, having moved to its own line of chips for recent models of its Mac computers, replacing those from Intel Corp.

The Apple Inc. logo at one of the company's stores in Sydney. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple Inc plans to replace a Broadcom Inc chip from its devices with an in-house design in 2025, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker has been working to limit its reliance on other chipmakers, having moved to its own line of chips for recent models of its Mac computers, replacing those from Intel Corp.

Apple plans to replace Broadcom's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to the Bloomberg News report, which added that Apple is the U.S. chipmaker's largest customer.

The Cupertino, California-based company accounts for about 20% of Broadcom's revenue.

Apple's decision is likely to hit Broadcom revenue by about $1 billion to $1.5 billion, said Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with financial services firm AB Bernstein.

He, however, added that Broadcom's radio frequency, or RF, chips were complex to design and manufacture and were unlikely to be replaced in the short term.