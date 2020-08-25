172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|apple-to-reopen-some-us-stores-closed-due-to-covid-19-spikes-report-5751161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple to reopen some US stores closed due to COVID-19 spikes: Report

The company will open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August with most stores operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the report said.

Reuters

Apple Inc plans to start reopening U.S. retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company will open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August with most stores operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:35 am

tags #World News

