Apple to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees

Apple countered that it would allow security researchers to verify its claims, but the company on Friday said it would take more time to make changes to the system.

Apple Inc will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before March 31, while those who joined later will get $500, the report said.

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive $200 and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff, the report added.

The company’s retail chief told Reuters in June that Apple was expanding its retail operations, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever.