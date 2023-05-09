Apple to drop solid-state button feature on iPhone 15 Pro, hints supplier Cirrus Logic

Apple will likely launch its latest iPhone 15 in September 2023

In a letter to the company’s shareholders, Apple's key supplier Cirrus Logic confirmed that the iPhone 15 will not feature the much-rumoured solid-state buttons.

Cirrus Logic provides parts for the haptic (vibration) feedback on iPhones. Since the past few months, Apple analysts have suggested that the mute switch, volume, and power buttons would be replaced by solid-state components in iPhone 15 Pro models.

However, Cirrus Logic’s letter to its shareholders suggests that it may not happen any sooner or at all. "Among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned. As we have limited visibility into our customer’s future plans for this product at this time, we are removing the revenue associated with this component from our internal model."

The letter also admitted that though it's a setback, the company is proud of the execution of this program. "Our customer relationship remains very strong as we continue to collaborate on a range of technologies and products in the HPMS space," the letter read. The letter also goes on to suggest that Apple may bring the new component to market in 2024.

Apple will likely launch its latest iPhone 15 in September 2023.

(Inputs from agencies)