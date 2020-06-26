App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

The company said earlier this week it would again close seven stores in the Houston area after cases rose there. Last week, it announced a round of shuttering in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Reuters

Apple Inc said that it would close 14 stores in Florida starting Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, bringing its total re-closures to 32 stores in the United States.

Apple has 271 stores in the United States, all of which closed in March as the novel coronavirus spread. The company says it is evaluating whether to open or close each store based on local conditions in each community, with stores sometimes open in one part of a U.S. state but closed in another.

Close
Many but not all of Apple's U.S. stores have reopened since March. After the closures slated for Friday, more than 200 will be open.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Apple #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Florida #World News

