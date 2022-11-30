 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

The Apple Inc. flagship store in Singapore, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photographer: Edwin Koo/Bloomberg

Apple Inc's wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows.

With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn, battling production shortfalls and labour unrest spurred largely by Beijing's harsh virus containment policies, analysts expect the risks - and Apple's retreat - to accelerate.

A Reuters analysis of Apple's supply chain data shows China's prominence in the company's global manufacturing is declining: In the five years to 2019, China was the primary location of 44% to 47% of its suppliers' production sites, but that fell to 41% in 2020, and 36% in 2021.

Apple did not reply to a request for comment.

The data shows how a diversification drive by Apple and its suppliers, with investments in India and Vietnam and increased procurement from Taiwan, the United States and elsewhere, is reshaping the global supply structure, although analysts and academics say it will remain heavily exposed to China for many years to come.

"The China supply chain is not going to evaporate overnight," said Eli Friedman, an associate professor at Cornell University who studies labour in China.