App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple supplier Japan Display loses out on Chinese funds: Report

The Japanese company has repeatedly struggled to come up with a restructuring plan, and Harvest's decision is likely to worsen the situation for the troubled firm.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese investment firm Harvest Group will not provide any financial aid to Apple Inc supplier Japan Display Inc, the Nikkei said on September 26, possibly disrupting restructuring plans for the cash-strapped LCD maker.

The display maker is tapping a consortium led by Harvest for an 80 billion yen ($740 million) bailout deal, which includes investments from Apple and Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management.

Japan Display declined to comment on the report.

Close

Harvest was expected to contribute 60 billion yen, the Nikkei reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiation.

The Japanese company has repeatedly struggled to come up with a restructuring plan, and Harvest's decision is likely to worsen the situation for the troubled firm.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Apple #Companies #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.