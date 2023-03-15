 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple supplier Foxconn warns on consumer electronics demand as Q4 profit dips

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

The world's largest contract electronics maker, which gets more than half of its revenue from consumer electronics, forecast significant growth this year in other areas such as computing, cloud and networking and component products.

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Wednesday it expected smart consumer electronics demand would decline slightly this year, as it reported a 10% fall in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, in line with analysts estimates.

Overall, revenues for the first quarter and full year should be flat, the Taiwanese company said.

"We maintain a relatively conservative view towards the smart consumer electronics and think they might decline slightly," Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way said on an earnings call, pointing to factors including last year's high base as well as inflation and the slowing global economy.