English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Apple supplier Foxconn suspends production at two China factories

    The operations at those plants have been suspended since Wednesday last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside, the report said.

    Reuters
    April 25, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST
    Foxconn

    Foxconn

    Apple Inc's prime supplier Foxconn Technology Group halted operations at two of its factories in eastern China's Kunshan after new COVID-19 cases were reported on site, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

    The operations at those plants have been suspended since Wednesday last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside, the report said.

    The two Foxconn plants, located at Dianfa and Fuhong in the northern part of Kunshan, are two of four manufacturing campuses operated in the city by the Taiwanese firm, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

    Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Apple #China #Foxconn #World News
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 06:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.