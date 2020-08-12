172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|apple-supplier-foxconn-posts-better-than-expected-second-quarter-profit-5688611.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple supplier Foxconn posts better-than expected second-quarter profit

Foxconn, whose clients include tech giants such as Apple, reported a net profit of T$22.9 billion ($778.54 million) for the second quarter ended June.

Reuters

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as rising telecommuting demand amid the coronavirus pandemic offset slowing smartphone sales.

That was better than a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$17.95 billion drawn from 13 analysts.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, has said the worst of the virus impact for the company was over and that the work-from-home lifestyles being adopted around the world would offer new growth opportunities.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #Apple #Business #coronavirus #Foxconn #World News

