Apple speeds up car project, shifts focus to autonomous vehicle

The company is pushing for debut as early as 2025, the report said.

Reuters
November 19, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Apple Inc is working to speed up development of its electric car and is refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is pushing for debut as early as 2025, the report said.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters
first published: Nov 19, 2021 08:03 am

