Apple says spent $60 billion with US suppliers in 2018

Apple said since 2011 the total number of jobs created and supported by the company in the United States had more than tripled from almost 600,000 to 2 million across all 50 states.
Apple Inc said on Monday it spent $60 billion with 9,000 US component suppliers and companies in 2018, an increase of more than 10 percent from the year earlier.Apple said since 2011 the total number of jobs created and supported by the company in the United States had more than tripled from almost 600,000 to 2 million across all 50 states.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 09:48 pm