Apple re-closes 7 Houston stores as virus surges

Apple has decided to re-close seven of its recently reopened stores in the Houston area because of COVID-19 problems in Texas. The resurgence of the disease prompted Apple to backtrack and close the Houston area stores on Wednesday afternoon.

The move comes just days after Apple re-closed 11 other stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina because of escalating cases in those states.

Apple closed all of its U.S. stores in March before it gradually started to re-open some last month in an effort to allow shoppers to check iPhones and other products without exposing themselves and company employees to an elevated risk of becoming infected.