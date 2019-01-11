Apple plans to launch three new iPhone models this year: Report

The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple Inc plans to release three new iPhone models this year, including a successor to its struggling XR model, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:45 pm