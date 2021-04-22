MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Apple plans to expands ads business: Report

The iPhone maker is planning to add a second advertising slot, in the "suggested" apps section in its App Store search page, according to the report.

Reuters
April 22, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Apple

Apple

Apple Inc will expand its advertising business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with its plans.

The iPhone maker is planning to add a second advertising slot, in the "suggested" apps section in its App Store search page, according to the report.
Reuters
TAGS: #ads business #Apple #World News
first published: Apr 22, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.