Apple attracting customers with high-yield savings card, offers hefty 4.15%

Apr 18, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Apple's 4.15% offer on savings accounts is 10x the national average which showed people earned around 0.37% on bank savings

Customers in the United States have another deposit option now as Apple Inc. on April 17 said it is offering a new high-yield deposit account. Partnered with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the launch comes amid increased competition between financial institutions for consumer money.

Apple is offering an Apple Card with the account that gives customers 4.15 percent on savings accounts — 10x the national average (March data, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), Reuters reported.

Notably, Goldman’s other partnership with digital bank Marcus offers 3.9 percent interest.

On average, customers earn 0.37 percent on bank savings. Small and regional banks are thus capitalising and attracting customers with promotions such as cash bonuses for new accounts and higher interest rates, it added.