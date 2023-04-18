Apple attracting customers with high-yield savings card, offers hefty 4.15%

Customers in the United States have another deposit option now as Apple Inc. on April 17 said it is offering a new high-yield deposit account. Partnered with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the launch comes amid increased competition between financial institutions for consumer money.

Apple is offering an Apple Card with the account that gives customers 4.15 percent on savings accounts — 10x the national average (March data, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), Reuters reported.

Notably, Goldman’s other partnership with digital bank Marcus offers 3.9 percent interest.

On average, customers earn 0.37 percent on bank savings. Small and regional banks are thus capitalising and attracting customers with promotions such as cash bonuses for new accounts and higher interest rates, it added.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank has made investors cautious of big banks and through March they have shifted savings to smaller banks. (With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)

Moneycontrol News