English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Apple offers high-yield savings card to customers as deposit competition heats up

    Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15% on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average, citing March data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation that showed consumers earned an average of 0.37% on savings in bank accounts.

    Reuters
    April 18, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST
    Apple offers high-yield savings to card customers as deposit competition heats up

    Apple offers high-yield savings to card customers as deposit competition heats up

    Apple Inc is seeking to attract U.S. savers with a new high-yield deposit account it announced on Monday with partner Goldman Sachs Group Inc amid increased competition among financial institutions for consumer dollars.

    Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15% on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average, citing March data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation that showed consumers earned an average of 0.37% on savings in bank accounts.

    Regional and small banks are competing for deposits by dangling promotions, including higher rates and cash bonuses for opening new accounts.

    The moves come after rattled consumers moved billions of dollars to banking giants from smaller lenders in March following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

    The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9% Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Apple #World News
    first published: Apr 18, 2023 06:30 am