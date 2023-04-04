 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple Music trademark application blocked by U.S. appeals court

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:35 PM IST

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Apple's argument that it had priority over trumpeter Charlie Bertini's "Apple Jazz" trademark rights based on its ownership of an earlier trademark from the Beatles' music label Apple Corps Ltd.

Charlie Bertini arguied the name Apple Music would cause confusion with the "Apple Jazz" branding he had used since 1985 to advertise concerts.

Apple Inc lost a bid to register part of a federal trademark for "Apple Music" on Tuesday after a U.S. appeals court ruled for a jazz musician who challenged the tech giant's application.

The court allowed Bertini to block Apple's bid for a federal Apple Music trademark covering live performances, one of several trademark uses Apple sought to secure.

Bertini's attorney, his brother James Bertini, said they were pleased with the decision after a "long and difficult struggle."