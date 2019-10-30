App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple mobilizes suppliers to unveil first 5G iPhones: Report

"It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target," Nikkei quoted a source as saying.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc is mobilizing suppliers to launch its first 5G iPhone range, the Nikkei Asian Review said on Wednesday.

The three new iPhones will carry a 5G modem chip designed by Qualcomm Inc , Nikkei added, citing four people familiar with the plan.

Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #5G #Apple #iPhones #World News

