 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Apple makes major progress on no-prick blood glucose tracking for its watch

Bloomberg
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

The goal of this secret endeavor — dubbed E5 — is to measure how much glucose is in someone’s body without needing to prick the skin for blood.

Apples glucose monitoring system could ultimately find its way into the companys smartwatch line.

Apple Inc. has a moonshot-style project underway that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.

The goal of this secret endeavor — dubbed E5 — is to measure how much glucose is in someone’s body without needing to prick the skin for blood. After hitting major milestones recently, the company now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market, according to people familiar with the effort.

If perfected, such a breakthrough would be a boon to diabetics and help cement Apple as a powerhouse in health care. Adding the monitoring system to the Apple Watch, the ultimate goal, would also make that device an essential item for millions of diabetics around the world.