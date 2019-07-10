App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple Inc starts China app development program in services business push

More than 2.5 million developers for Apple's platforms are from greater China, a region that includes Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc has started a program in Shanghai to help Chinese developers create apps as part of the iPhone maker's efforts to build out its services business in one of its most critical overseas markets.

The program, or accelerator, will hold lectures, workshops and networking sessions for developers regularly, the company said in a statement on July 9.

More than 2.5 million developers for Apple's platforms are from greater China, a region that includes Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

Close

The launch comes at a time when iPhone sales in China - and the world - have slowed and CEO Tim Cook has talked up Apple's services business in the country as a bright spot. The services business gets revenue from apps, media, and other software.

related news

On July 9, a report from research firm Evercore ISI said that Apple's services revenue had likely risen over the quarter ended June, driven in part by growth in China.

Apple opened a similar accelerator in 2017 in Bengaluru, India. Both the Indian and Chinese smartphone markets are dominated by companies who make Android-based devices, such as Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

To tackle competition, Apple launched several financing schemes earlier this year to make iPhones more affordable for Chinese consumers. Chinese electronics retailers also reduced the price of some iPhone models.

To add to slowing sales, Apple has also been caught up in a trade war between Washington and Beijing.

According to Japan's Nikkei, Apple has asked suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving some production capacity out of China. Foxconn, a major contractor for Apple, has said it is prepared to move Apple manufacturing out of China if needed.

In June, Tim Cook told CBS news he does not anticipate China targeting Apple amid the trade tensions.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Apple Inc #Companies #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.