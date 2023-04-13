English
    Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand

    Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China as they seek to avoid a potential hit to business from mounting Sino-U.S. trade frictions.

    Reuters
    April 13, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as the company continues to expand its manufacturing footprint outside of China, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

    Suppliers who are participating in these talks have existing manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, sources from three suppliers directly involved in the conversations with Apple told Nikkei.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China as they seek to avoid a potential hit to business from mounting Sino-U.S. trade frictions.

    Reuters
