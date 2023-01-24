English
    Apple in talks with Disney, others on VR content for new headset

    Developed with Sony Group Corp, the headset will have two ultra-high-resolution displays to handle the VR aspects and a collection of external cameras to enable an augmented reality "pass-through mode", the report said.

    Reuters
    January 24, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple Inc was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co to develop virtual reality (VR) content for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg News reported.

    It added that the tech giant was working to update its own Apple TV+ material to work with the headset.

    Disney, Apple and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.