 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Apple hires its first people officer in executive reshuffle

Bloomberg
Feb 09, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

The company is naming Carol Surface to the new role, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a memo to employees.

Apple

Apple Inc. is hiring its first chief people officer and shifting human resources duties from its head of retail, overhauling the way the tech giant hires and supports employees.

The company is naming Carol Surface to the new role, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a memo to employees. That moves the responsibilities from Deirdre O’Brien, who has long run Apple’s human resources in addition to serving as its retail chief — a role she’ll continue to hold.

Surface “brings an incredible depth of experience, which will be invaluable in supporting our teams around the world and building on everything that makes Apple so special,” the company said in a separate statement. Apple added that O’Brien will continue to run retail “with the same excellence and care that has helped our teams do their best work and deliver unparalleled customer service.”