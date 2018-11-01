App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple held talks to take stake in iHeartMedia: Report

The discussions between the two companies remain at a preliminary stage and no deal has been agreed, the report said, citing sources.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Apple Inc has held talks with iHeartMedia Inc to take a stake in the U.S. radio company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions between the two companies remain at a preliminary stage and no deal has been agreed, the report said, citing sources.

iHeartMedia is hoping the iPhone maker will take an equity stake worth millions of dollars, the FT reported citing one of the sources.

The tie-up could result in a multimillion-dollar marketing partnership rather than a direct investment, the report said citing another source.

iHeartMedia filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, after reaching an agreement with creditors to more than halve its $20 billion debt.

In June, John Malone's Liberty Media withdrew its proposal to invest in iHeartMedia.

Apple and iHeartMedia did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Apple #iHeartMedia #Technology #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.