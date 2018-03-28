Apple Education Event 2018 highlights: Apple launches new iPad priced at USD 329

Live now
”Myself and everyone at Apple are deeply inspired by what you do every day.” says Cook. There is a hands-on experience that is expected for the journalists.
”This is an important day for Apple. We hope that it’s an important day for students and teachers around the world, too,” says CEO Tim Cook, who is now back on stage.
'Eveyone can create' can be previewed today, with more content slated to arrive this summer.
Prescott talks about "Everyone can create" She is talking about "unleashing kid's creativity " with music, video, photography, and drawing.
There is also the latest Augmented Reality kit module that comes with Apple’s "Everyone can code" curriculum.
Apple also launches a programming language called Swift. It claims with that it is the fastest growing programming language.
Apple also annouced a Crayon-like stylus in partnership with Logitech costing USD 49.
There is also "Apple Teacher" which is an online learning platform for teachers.
The handouts come with 200 GB of cloud storage.
The product is called "Hnadouts". It integrates several functions like being able to link it with PDFs, links, docs.
Joswiak also talks about Apple's Classroom app that is being developed for the Mac.
Joswiak also talks about a Shared iPad, which uses the Apple School Manager to manage all users from the school. Users can be switched in less than a minute.
Free iCloud storage for school students upgraded from 5GB earlier to 200GB
The new iPad is priced at USD 329 for normal users and USD 299 for school students.
Joswiak is walking the attendees through an array of extraordinary apps that could be operated on the new iPad. Froggipedia is one such app that allows the user to virtually put a frog on a table and dissect it.
Joswiak keeps reiterating that this is the cheapest iPad yet but hasn't mentioned the price so far.
The new iPad will come with 10 hours of battery, an 8 MP read camera, and weighs only 1 pound.
The new iPad will feature new versions of Pages, Numbers and Keynote that will support the Apple Pencil.
The new iPad has the same pressure sensing and tilt as the current iPad Pro.
Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad is the most affordable one yet and Joswiak says "Our most affordable iPad has support for our most creative tool."
Apple launches a new 9.7-inch iPad that supports Apple Pencil too.
Joswiak is back on stage now.
Cassey Williams, a school teacher from London, is now on stage to speak about the use of iPads in her classroom.
After Cook, Greg Joswiak is now on stage to speak about the iPad and educational apps. He says there are now over 200,000 apps designed just for education.
Cook talks about the Swift Playgrounds application, which teaches coding to its users. He also says that one of the kids learning coding now could go on to write the next great data-harvesting program, which is heartwarming.
Cook says the District of Chicago shares Apple's belief that technology has a role to play in the classroom. Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is now teaching coding to over over 370,000 kids.
Cook's arrival on stage was preceded by a slow-mo video of kids playing in the park. Cook says " We hope you love that video as much as we do."
Apple CEO Tim Cook is on stage now and says he is very proud to be in Chicago.