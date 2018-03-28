App
Mar 27, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Education Event 2018 highlights: Apple launches new iPad priced at USD 329

This blog will keep track of the developments in the Apple Education Event in 2018. The even will take place in Chicago and will focus on products on education.

  • Mar 27, 09:40 PM (IST)

    With that, the event comes to an end. Thanks for staying tuned to the Liveblog! Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Mar 27, 09:39 PM (IST)

    ”Myself and everyone at Apple are deeply inspired by what you do every day.” says Cook. There is a hands-on experience that is expected for the journalists. 

  • Mar 27, 09:30 PM (IST)

    ”This is an important day for Apple. We hope that it’s an important day for students and teachers around the world, too,” says CEO Tim Cook, who is now back on stage. 

  • Mar 27, 09:27 PM (IST)

    'Eveyone can create' can be previewed today, with more content slated to arrive this summer. 

  • Mar 27, 09:25 PM (IST)

    Prescott talks about "Everyone can create" She is talking about "unleashing kid's creativity " with music, video, photography, and drawing.

  • Mar 27, 09:22 PM (IST)

    There is also the latest Augmented Reality kit module that comes with Apple’s "Everyone can code" curriculum.

  • Mar 27, 09:21 PM (IST)

    Apple also launches a programming language called Swift. It claims with that it is the fastest growing programming language.

  • Mar 27, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Apple also annouced a Crayon-like stylus in partnership with Logitech costing  USD 49. 

  • Mar 27, 09:17 PM (IST)

    There is also "Apple Teacher" which is an online learning platform for teachers. 

  • Mar 27, 09:15 PM (IST)

    The handouts come with 200 GB of cloud storage.

  • Mar 27, 09:15 PM (IST)

    The product is called "Hnadouts". It integrates several functions like being able to link it with PDFs, links, docs.

  • Mar 27, 09:09 PM (IST)

    Joswiak also talks about Apple's Classroom app that is being developed for the Mac. 

  • Mar 27, 09:06 PM (IST)

    Joswiak also talks about a Shared iPad, which uses the Apple School Manager to manage all users from the school. Users can be switched in less than a minute. 

  • Mar 27, 09:05 PM (IST)

    Free iCloud storage for school students upgraded from 5GB earlier to 200GB

  • Mar 27, 09:03 PM (IST)

    The new iPad is priced at USD 329 for normal users and USD 299 for school students. 

  • Mar 27, 09:02 PM (IST)

    Joswiak is walking the attendees through an array of extraordinary apps that could be operated on the new iPad. Froggipedia is one such app that allows the user to virtually put a frog on a table and dissect it. 

  • Mar 27, 08:59 PM (IST)

    Joswiak keeps reiterating that this is the cheapest iPad yet but hasn't mentioned the price so far. 

  • Mar 27, 08:58 PM (IST)

    The new iPad will come with 10 hours of battery, an 8 MP read camera, and weighs only 1 pound. 

  • Mar 27, 08:55 PM (IST)

    The new iPad will feature new versions of Pages, Numbers and Keynote that will support the Apple Pencil. 

  • Mar 27, 08:52 PM (IST)

    The new iPad has the same pressure sensing and tilt as the current iPad Pro. 

  • Mar 27, 08:52 PM (IST)

    Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad is the most affordable one yet and Joswiak says "Our most affordable iPad has support for our most creative tool."

  • Mar 27, 08:51 PM (IST)

    Apple launches a new 9.7-inch iPad that supports Apple Pencil too. 

  • Mar 27, 08:49 PM (IST)

    Joswiak is back on stage now. 

  • Mar 27, 08:48 PM (IST)

    Cassey Williams, a school teacher from London, is now on stage to speak about the use of iPads in her classroom. 

  • Mar 27, 08:47 PM (IST)

    After Cook, Greg Joswiak is now on stage to speak about the iPad and educational apps. He says there are now over 200,000 apps designed just for education.

  • Mar 27, 08:40 PM (IST)

    Cook talks about the Swift Playgrounds application, which teaches coding to its users. He also says that one of the kids learning coding now could go on to write the next great data-harvesting program, which is heartwarming. 

  • Mar 27, 08:38 PM (IST)

    Cook says the District of Chicago shares Apple's belief that technology has a role to play in the classroom. Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is now teaching coding to over over 370,000 kids.

  • Mar 27, 08:36 PM (IST)

    Cook's arrival on stage was preceded by a slow-mo video of kids playing in the park. Cook says " We hope you love that video as much as we do."

  • Mar 27, 08:35 PM (IST)

    Apple CEO Tim Cook is on stage now and says he is very proud to be in Chicago. 

  • Mar 27, 08:24 PM (IST)
