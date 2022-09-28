English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

    Reuters
    September 28, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
    iPhone (Representative Image)

    iPhone (Representative Image)

    Apple Inc is dropping plans to increase the production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Apple #iPhone #World News
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 07:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.